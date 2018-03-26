Joanna Krupa Make Mine a Grande Diamond!!! Flashes Engagement Rock

Joanna Krupa Shows Off Engagement Ring

Newly engaged Joanna Krupa's coffee runs are a lot sweeter ... thanks to the giant diamond she gets to wrap around her cup now.

Krupa's new engagement ring was on full display as she grabbed Starbucks Monday morning in Tampa. The former 'Real Housewives of Miami' star announced over the weekend she said "yes" to a businessman named Douglas Nunes.

Good news for them, but kind of a shock considering she'd only finalized her divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago less than 8 months ago.

It appears Joanna's rebound theory is ... rock on!