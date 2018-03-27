Bills Coach Sean McDermott Calls Zay Jones' Naked Arrest 'Unfortunate Situation'

Bills Coach Sean McDermott Zay Jones' Naked Arrest: 'Unfortunate Situation'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is finally addressing Zay Jones' bizarre penthouse arrest ... saying it's an "unfortunate situation" ... but hopes it can be a learning experience for the young player.

We broke the story ... Zay was arrested last week after a naked, bloody altercation with his brother, Cayleb -- a Minnesota Vikings player -- at a DTLA apartment building. We're told the fight was to prevent Zay from jumping out of a hole he kicked into a 30th story window.

McDermott spoke with reporters at the NFL Coaches Breakfast in Orlando Tuesday morning about Zay's incident, saying "At the end of the day it's an unfortunate situation and somewhat disappointing. It's a situation to me that we can all take something from and learn from."

When asked if Zay could potentially be cut from the team, McDermott said "At this point, we don't foresee anything like that happening."

Zay was arrested for felony vandalism ... but was NOT charged after his family agreed to pay $20k for damages made to the apartment building.