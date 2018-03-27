Rob Gronkowski: Second Arrest Made in Home Burglary

Gronk 2nd Arrest Made ... in Home Burglary

Another guy allegedly connected to Gronk's home burglary has turned himself in and is behind bars ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported ... Gronkowski's house was burglarized on February 5 while he was in Minnesota for the Super Bowl.

Law enforcement tells us 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell turned himself into Foxborough Police Tuesday afternoon ... after being sought for two counts of receiving stolen property. He's being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Another man, Anthony Almeida, 31, was arrested last Friday for B&E Nighttime, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Police say they recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex, and 2 rare coins. They are still looking for multiple firearms that were taken.

FYI -- Gronk PERSONALLY made the 911 call ... saying "This isn't an emergency ... this is just uh, Rob Gronkowski calling. And while I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip and I just got back."