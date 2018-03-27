Stormy Daniels I Got the Last Laugh At Dallas Dive Bar

Stormy Daniels Parties with Friends at Dallas Dive Bar after '60 Minutes' Interview

Stormy Daniels cut loose after her "60 Minutes" interview at a Dallas dive bar.

Stormy yukked it up Monday night with some pals and her hubby, Glendon Crain, (not pictured) at Javier TexMex Bar, which is near her Dallas area home.

They spent a few hours inside ... at the same time Stormy's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, was in an epic screaming match on CNN with Michael Cohen's lawyer.

We're told Stormy has some sort of protection -- the bodyguard variety -- because she's been receiving death threats since going public about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.