Coachella Police Train For Possible Massacre With Tourniquets, Drones

EXCLUSIVE

Law enforcement at Coachella is bracing for the possibility of a Vegas-like massacre, and it's taking radical steps to make sure it thwarts any plot and protects concertgoers.

If, God forbid, something does happen, first responders will be ready with tourniquets and other medical equipment to prevent massive blood loss.

There will also be intensive surveillance, especially with drones that will blanket the festival grounds ... eyeing people and packages that look ominous.

Cops and security are taking training courses on identifying items that are out of place ... in particular they will learn the lay of the land -- where items such as trash cans are placed -- and if a new one suddenly appears, cops will take appropriate steps to immediately investigate.

There will also be tried-and-true forms of security, such as metal detectors and pat-downs. And the mantra of the festival is what has become the mantra everywhere ... "See something, say something."

Coachella takes place over the span of two weekends next month and features artists like The Weeknd, Beyonce, Eminem, Cardi B, Migos, SZA and Kygo.