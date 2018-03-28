Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Break Up After 2 Years

Danny Amendola & Olivia Culpo It's Over!!! ... Split After 2 Years

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo are back on the market ... 'cause the couple has officially called it quits after a 2-year relationship.

There's been speculation surrounding their status over the past week after both sides scrubbed each other from their Instagrams ... which is always an early sign of a trip to Splitsville.

O.C. confirmed the news with Access Hollywood on Wednesday ... saying "We are broken up and it's just so fresh for me. I really don't feel comfortable talking about it."

The 32-year-old Danny and 25-year-old Olivia first met randomly while walking the streets of Hollywood back in 2016 ... and shared a memorable kiss on the field after D.A. helped the Pats win the 2018 AFC Championship game.

It's a sad day for fans of the relationship, but on the bright side ... these 2 hotties will probably find new love in no time.