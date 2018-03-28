Travis Scott Sued for Cancelling Minnesota Show After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth

Travis Scott Sued for Canceling Pre-Super Bowl Gig Days After Stormi's Birth

Travis Scott bailed on a concert in Minnesota the night before the Super Bowl, but held onto the cash he was paid in advance for it ... according to a new lawsuit.

An entertainment events company called PJAM claims it paid the rapper $150k upfront -- plus $10k to his booking agent -- to perform at Myth Nightclub near Minneapolis on February 3. According to the docs, PJAM also arranged for a private jet for Travis, and spent a lot of dough promoting the show, but he backed out hours before.

Sources close to Travis told us at the time it was due to weather and logistics, but according to the docs ... PJAM says Scott "refused to show up to the event."

As we reported ... Travis DID make his other scheduled performance later that night in Vegas, and then -- on Super Bowl Sunday -- Kylie Jenner revealed they'd had Stormi a couple days before on February 1.

It's unclear if PJAM thinks Travis bailed due to fatherhood, but it insists the rapper has not paid back the $150k advance. The company also wants damages for the shot to its reputation.

We reached out to Travis ... no word back so far.