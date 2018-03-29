Atlanta Falcons Had Male Cheerleaders in 1987

Atlanta Falcons We Had Male Cheerleaders ... in 1987!!

It turns out the L.A. Rams aren't the first NFL team to have male cheerleaders ... 'cause the Atlanta Falcons had dudes on the squad 30 YEARS AGO.

ICYMI -- reports earlier this week claimed the Rams made history when they announced Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies would be joining the squad as the NFL's first male cheerleaders.

But back in 1987, the Falcons had a co-ed squad consisting of 12 women and 12 men ... and we're told they weren't alone. Billy Quercia -- a member of the '87 Falcons cheer team -- tells us the K.C. Chiefs also had a co-ed squad around that same time.

Quercia says they were real-deal cheerleaders -- not just stuntmen -- and were included in all the dance routines.

Quercia says he's not upset about being left out of the conversation. He says it's a "fabulous" move by the Rams to finally add men to the cheer team after all this time ... and hopes more teams follow their lead.