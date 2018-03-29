Chris Brown Makes It Clear, 'No Ignorant S**t' in Horseplay Party Pics

Chris Brown wants to reiterate -- just in case you have any questions -- he was playing around with women he considers "homies" when he put his hands on one of their necks.
Chris reacted to the photos TMZ posted of him partying in Miami during Ultra Fest. Although the woman seems distressed in some of the pics, both she and Chris told us it was horseplay.
Breezy doubled down on that on IG, saying ... "Y'all know damn well I ain't going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that's around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY... NO IGNORANT S**T. END of discussion. LOVE"
His point is crystal clear ... leave Rihanna's name outta this.
Chris made a wise biz move, too, by using the IG post to remind fans his tour tickets are available.