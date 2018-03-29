'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Wanted By Cops Again

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Wanted by Cops ... AGAIN!!!

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee must really love the feeling of being wanted ... especially by cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Tommie failed to appear for a hearing Wednesday in Fulton County, Atlanta over her arrest in 2016 on charges that included DUI and driving without a license. Her no-show triggered a warrant for her arrest.

And get this ... just one day before she failed to appear in court, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Tommie's bond for the 2016 case after allegedly attacking a mall employee last month.

TMZ broke the story ... Tommie was booked for misdemeanor battery for the alleged mall beatdown, but didn't appear all that worried.

Tommie's tune might soon change.