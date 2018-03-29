Olivia Culpo Has Post-Breakup Girls' Night Out, Hotness Included

Olivia Culpo Post-Breakup Girls' Night ... Hotness Included

EXCLUSIVE

Olivia Culpo is getting back on the horse in a big way ... hitting the town with her equally hot girlfriends just days after her split with Dolphins WR Danny Amendola went public.

Culpo and her friend, Cara Santana, hit Craig's Wednesday night, where a whole lot of post-breakup hotness was on the menu ... but talking about Amendola WAS NOT.

The couple dated for several years, so we're sure she's broken up on the inside about it ... but we gotta say her outside is still very, very, very, very, very, very intact.

As for Amendola, his latest Instagram post is from 4 days ago, so he might be taking a little bit more time to process things.

Trust the process.