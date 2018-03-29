Stormy Daniels We're a Happy Family of 4 ... If Ya Include My Muscle!!!

Stormy Daniels All Smiles with Hubby, Daughter and Bodyguard

Stormy Daniels ﻿and her immediate family aren't letting her showdown with President Trump slow down their daily activities, but she is rolling with oversized protection now.

Stormy was out in her hometown of Dallas on Wednesday with her husband Glendon Crain -- the guy with shades, no sleeves -- and their daughter.

If the ex-porn star seems kinda carefree, probably has a lot to do with the bodyguard -- big, tall, with earbuds -- shadowing her.

Stormy's little girl is the child she referenced on "60 Minutes" when describing the 2011 threat she says she got from a strange guy in Las Vegas. She claims the man said, "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti believes the threat can only be traced back to 2 people -- Trump or his attorney, Michael Cohen.

Stormy's not sweating it now. Her strip club tour resumes Thursday night in Nashville.