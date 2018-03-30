Fabolous Allegedly Punched Out Emily B's Front Teeth

Fabolous Emily B Claims He Punched Out Her Front Teeth

Breaking News

Fabolous flew into such a rage at Emily B, the mother of his 2 kids, that he punched her 7 times and also threatened to shoot her, as well as her family members ... according to law enforcement sources.

TMZ broke the story ... Fabolous surrendered to police Wednesday night and was booked for aggravated assault and terroristic threats. Emily told police things have been heated with the rapper since early March, when they had an argument in L.A.

She claimed he later sent her a text saying he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat, and would kill her ... but he "did not want to go out like that." Emily claims instead ... Fabolous repeatedly punched her in the face, and knocked out her 2 front teeth.

Emily says she feared for her life, and remembered Fabolous has 2 handguns in their home in Englewood, NJ -- so, she called her father to remove them before Fab got home. She told cops ... Fabolous was infuriated when he arrived at the house to find her father and brother there, and went to look for his guns.

She claims he stormed out of the house, and told her and family "he had a bullet for them."

NorthJersey.com first reported Emily's allegations.