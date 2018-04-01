Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' Raise for Season 3 is About $3 Million

Millie Bobby Brown New Season of 'Stranger Things' Means ... I'm $3 Mil Richer!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Millie Bobby Brown must've channeled Eleven's superpowers when it came time to renegotiate her "Stranger Things" contract ... because she's getting an ENORMOUS raise.

Brown -- who plays the teen girl with psychokinetic abilities -- was scheduled to get paid just shy of $25k per episode for season 3 of the popular Netflix series ... according to her original contract, obtained by TMZ.

That would've been an increase of about $1,000 per episode from season 2, but as we reported ... the main cast of kids renegotiated and got fat pay bumps for season 3 to around $250,000 per episode.

Millie's raise is reportedly even more, though ... possibly as much as $350,000, which would match the salaries of the adult stars of the show, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

That means for a 9-episode season 3, Brown could haul in as much as $3.15 million ... as opposed to the roughly $225k she'd have gotten in her original contract.

It's good to be Eleven.