DMX Ordered to Repay Uncle Sam Millions in Tax Evasion Case

DMX got bad news from the judge in his tax evasion case ... he's going to be a lot lighter in the wallet -- like more than $2 mil lighter.

X will have to fork over $2.3 million in restitution to Uncle Sam. The judge is allowing him to pay in monthly installments of 10% of his gross monthly income started 2 months after he gets sprung from the big house.

And, speaking of the big house, the judge is recommending that the rapper serve his 1 year at the Danbury Federal Correctional Facility ... the prison that became the inspiration for "Orange is the New Black." It's also where Teresa Giudice served her time.

One more thing ... DMX must participate in an outpatient substance abuse program and an outpatient mental health program.