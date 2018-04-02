Kendrick Lamar Buys Calabasas Home as Investment Property

Kendrick Lamar Buys Humble Calabasas Crib

Kendrick Lamar is dipping his feet into investment real estate with the purchase of a $2.65 million crib in Calabasas.

The "Humble" rapper just bought the 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom 5,400 square foot pad in Calabasas.

Kendrick's an L.A. native and is known as a smart spender ... buying his sister a Toyota for her birthday last year.

Our sources say Kendrick will not live in the home ... it's strictly for investment. Truth be told, entertainers who use their money to buy investment properties almost always score big over time.

The pad comes with a pool, giant backyard, double-sided fireplaces and a home gym.

Kendrick was repped by Kathy Tyndall of Re/Max Estate Properties in the sale ... Jennifer Winchell of Rodeo Realty sold the home.

Staying humble and living vicariously through his own lyrics.