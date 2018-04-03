Dennis Rodman Rips LiAngelo Ball ... 'He's Awful'

Dennis Rodman is GOING IN on LiAngelo Ball ... telling TMZ Sports the dude sucks at hoops and has a snowball's chance in hell of making the NBA.
"He's not good at all," Rodman says ... "He's awful."
We pointed out LiAngelo dropped 72 points during a game in Lithuania on the day he announced he'd be entering the 2018 NBA Draft ... but that didn't seem to impress Rodman one bit.
"Teams over there [in Lithuania] just pretty much suck."
Still, Rodman says he gives LiAngelo a 10% chance at getting drafted "just because of social media."
On a positive note, Rodman says he's still sober and feeling great.
He's also excited for his son, Dennis Rodman Jr., who's a baller in his own right ... and getting offers from some of the biggest college programs in the country!