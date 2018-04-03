Ronda Rousey Mocked By Steph McMahon 'We Know How You Handle Losses'

Ronda Rousey Mocked By Steph McMahon: 'We Know How You Handle Losses'

Breaking News

Steph McMahon hit Ronda Rousey with a straight-up MEAN personal attack on 'Monday Night RAW' -- mocking the UFC star for the way she broke down after her losses in the Octagon.

Remember, Rousey went off the grid after her first loss to Holly Holm back in 2015 -- hiding her face at the airport and then stating on the 'Ellen' show she had suicidal thoughts.

After her next loss to Amanda Nunes, Rousey went into another black hole and suggested on IG that she hit "rock bottom."

So, it was shocking when McMahon decided to go "there" with Rousey on live TV -- telling Ronda:

"In the record books your very first match in WWE is going to be a loss to me. And we all know, the world knows, how you handle losses."

Obviously, the line was scripted and most likely run by Rousey before the show -- and the fact she approved it suggests Ronda's finally coming to terms with the way her UFC career wrapped up.

Ronda will be ready to exact revenge on McMahon at WrestleMania 34 -- when she teams up with Kurt Angle to take on Steph and Triple H.

Our money's on Rowdy.