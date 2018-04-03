'Mini Me' Verne Troyer Held for Evaluation After Cops Respond to 'Suicidal' Call

EXCLUSIVE
Police rushed to Verne Troyer's home Monday night after getting a report the 'Austin Powers' star was suicidal ... TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us a friend of Verne's made the call around 7:30 PM, and described him as being extremely upset, drunk and suicidal. We're told cops and fire department paramedics responded, and Verne was transported to a hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.
We're told he's being held for 72 hours for evaluation.
Verne's been battling alcoholism -- and it was almost exactly a year ago when he was admitted to a hospital for it. He later checked into a rehab treatment program.
Story developing ...