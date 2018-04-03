'Mini Me' Verne Troyer Held for Evaluation After Cops Respond to 'Suicidal' Call

Verne Troyer Friend Says He's Drunk, Suicidal ... Cops, Medics Rush to Home

Police rushed to Verne Troyer's home Monday night after getting a report the 'Austin Powers' star was suicidal ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us a friend of Verne's made the call around 7:30 PM, and described him as being extremely upset, drunk and suicidal. We're told cops and fire department paramedics responded, and Verne was transported to a hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.

We're told he's being held for 72 hours for evaluation.

Verne's been battling alcoholism -- and it was almost exactly a year ago when he was admitted to a hospital for it. He later checked into a rehab treatment program.

Story developing ...