NY Yankees Giancarlo Stanton's $8 Mil Offseason L.A. Pad Hits Market

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has no problem hitting them out of the ballpark, and same goes for his choice of homes.

The former Miami Marlins right fielder was renting an $8 million crib in the Hollywood Hills during the offseason. If you're wondering why L.A. ... it's where he was working out, but now that's he's a Yankee, Giancarlo doesn't need the rental ... too bad, because the place is sick.

The 3-bedroom, 4-bath contemporary home boasts panoramic views of L.A. There's a wine cellar, massage room, sauna, and pool with a sitting area and fireplace built in the middle of it, but the coolest thing about the pad is the interior lighting and suede-lined closet. It was also once Sammy Davis Jr.'s home.

The place, which is owned and listed by celeb realtor Jason Oppenheim, goes for $49k a month.