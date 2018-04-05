Blac Chyna Laughs Off Kardashians' Reaction to Her Six Flags Stroller Fight

Blac Chyna ain't sweating her Six Flags fight or any potential custody issues with Rob and the rest of the Kardashians ... in fact, it's all a laughing matter to her.
BC was out Wednesday night in Bev Hills and, of course, was asked about Rob setting up a showdown in family court. TMZ broke the story, he wants the judge to school Chyna on how to take care of their 1-year-old daughter, Dream. It was a reaction to seeing her slinging a baby stroller Sunday at the amusement park.
It also got Chyna dumped as brand ambassador to a baby stroller company.
Suffice to say, it's been a rough week, but she puts on a great face here. Chyna's reaction to all the drama ... was comical.