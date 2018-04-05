Jeremy Lane DUI Video Shows NFL Player Yelling In Pain

TMZ Sports has obtained the police cam video of Jeremy Lane's DUI arrest -- which shows the ex-Seattle Seahawks star questioning why he was busted and then yelling in pain in the cop car.

Lane was initially stopped by the Washington State Patrol for doing 80 in a 60 mph zone on January 14. When cops pulled him over, Lane admitted to smoking weed several hours earlier.

In the video, Lane doesn't understand why he's being arrested since the breathalyzer shows his blood alcohol content was significantly under the legal limit.

The cop tells the 27-year-old he believes Lane is still under the influence of marijuana and the combination of weed and booze was causing him to drive in a dangerous manner.

During the arrest, Lane is placed in cuffs -- but complains that the cuffs are too tight and cutting off circulation to his fingers. At one point he wails in pain and appears to crying.

Lane was initially charged with driving under the influence but ultimately pled guilty to a lesser charge -- reckless driving. A sentencing hearing is set for next month. He's facing up to a year in jail.

The Seahawks cut lane after the arrest. He's currently a free agent.