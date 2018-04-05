Justin Bieber Lambo Practice Makes Perfect ... Especially in Reverse!!!

Justin Bieber Finally Figures Out His Lamborghini Aventador, in Reverse

Justin Bieber is somewhere high-fivin' like crazy right now -- or he should be -- because he's finally nailed the delicate art of backing up his Lamborghini!

That's only slightly tongue-in-cheek. Truth is, we've watched the Biebs struggle for weeks to exit Hillsong Church in his $400k Lambo Aventador, but this Wednesday night ... he went for it and scored.

In the past, we've seen Justin bottom out his ride, or make multi-point turns to avoid reversing out of the steep driveway -- but ya can't say the kid doesn't learn from his mistakes. He revved the engine and made a clean exit ... in reverse.

Still, it doesn't hurt to look back at JB's greatest Lambo misses. We should all have such problems.