Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Is it Tough Going Public, Jughead? ... Betty Says It's 'Obvious'

'Riverdale' Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Confirm They're Dating

EXCLUSIVE

"Riverdale" co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart finally let the cat out of the bag with words instead of smooches -- it's "obvious" they're dating ... according to them.

We got Jughead and Betty Wednesday leaving LAX together after they were caught kissing on camera in Paris earlier this week while in town for a RiverCon event. Don't tell Archie.

The photos of them locking lips pretty much confirmed they were an item, but prior to last night, they remained mum about their budding relationship. Well, that's all behind us ... 'cause Lili caved.

While initially clamming, our photog eventually asks if it's more difficult for celeb couples to go public compared to average Joes. Lili balks ... what do you think?