Stan Lee's Stolen Blood For Sale on 'Black Panther' Comic Books

Stan Lee's allegedly stolen blood is up for sale -- in the form of the Marvel legend's signature -- stamped on one of his biggest hits.

We've learned several 'Black Panther' comic books are currently available at the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. store on the Las Vegas Strip. Each edition comes with a certificate of authentication that details the item as a "Hand-Stamped Signature of STAN LEE using Stan Lee's Solvent DNA Ink."

We broke the story ... Stan's team recently discovered the 95-year-old's blood was allegedly stolen back in October after a former business associate presented Lee's nurse with fake docs that authorized that a sample be drawn.

Our sources say the nurse pulled enough blood from Stan for him to feel lightheaded and dizzy.

We're told the 'Black Panther' comic with Stan's Hancock in blue is selling for $250 ... the one in gold is twice that at $500.

Stan's legal team is currently weighing its options to go after the former business associate who allegedly lifted Lee's blood.