The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart Gets Mistaken for Liam Payne

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers never again has to wonder what it's like to walk in Liam Payne's shoes ... he got a very funny glimpse of the 1D life, and thankfully cameras were rolling.

Andrew was outside Craig's Wednesday night in WeHo and posed for selfies with several fans who were apparently under the impression he's the guy who used to be in One Direction.

Paps played along, too ... peppering Andrew with questions like, when's 1D getting back together?! But, you gotta see how he got his partner, Alex Pall, in the game.