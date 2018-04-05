WWE Legend Johnny Valiant Dead at 71 Hit By Truck

WWE Legend Johnny Valiant Dead, Hit By Truck

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant -- a 2-time World Tag Team champ -- was killed Wednesday morning near Pittsburgh when he was hit by a truck while crossing the street.

The 71-year-old -- real name Tommy Sullivan -- was walking in Ross Township, Pennsylvania when he was struck by a pickup truck around 5:30 AM.

Valiant was rushed to a nearby hospital but his injuries were too severe and he died shortly after the incident.

After his wrestling career, Valiant went on to manage WWE superstars like Hulk Hogan, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, Dino Bravo and Demolition.

Valiant was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.