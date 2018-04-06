Conor McGregor Bus Attack Caught by UFC Cameras, More Crazy Footage

Conor McGregor had cameras following him as he went berserk on a bus full of UFC fighters ... and new footage from the melee shows another angle of his now infamous dolly toss.
UFC just dropped episode 5 of its "UFC 223 Embeded" series, and it showcases all the mayhem at the Barclays Center loading dock as McGregor and his crew attacked the bus. The footage also reveals a close-up of an injured Michael Chiesa after Conor's window smash cut him up.
The 'Embedded' ep. also features Dana White addressing the incident with fighters who were affected, and interviews with other UFC stars about what went down.
We broke the story ... White slammed conspiracy theories that this was all one big publicity stunt, and based on the raw reactions seen in this video -- it seems like the craziness was 100% legit.
As we reported ... Conor turned himself in to cops and was released from custody Friday after his court hearing, where he was charged with 3 misdemeanor counts of assault and 1 felony criminal mischief charge.