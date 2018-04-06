'Arrow' Star I Tried To Help The Homeless ... Target Store Stopped Me

'Arrow' Star John Barrowman Claims Target Didn't Allow Him to Help Homeless Man

Breaking News

John Barrowman was fuming after claiming he tried to help out a homeless guy in a Target store and was disciplined by employees.

Barrowman was at the Target in West Hollywood Thursday when he claims a homeless man approached him asking John if he could buy an $8 t-shirt for him. John says he was happy to help and also picked up a grooming kit, $40 gift card and other items for the man.

The "Arrow" actor claims he was approached by store employees at checkout who told him it was illegal to purchase items for the homeless in their store. Furious, John left the store.

. @target @targetstyle @targetdoesitagain I am disgusted by what I was told. Arrest me for trying to help someone. The stupidity behind that rule. I want an explanation. My fans and followers please message #Target regarding this. JB pic.twitter.com/pNZ3Sfy3qZ — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) April 6, 2018

John reached out to Target on Twitter, they replied, "We’re very sorry for the experience you had at the LA Target store. We absolutely do not have a policy against this type of purchase, and are addressing it immediately with the team members involved. Thank you for bringing this to our attention."