Sylvester Stallone Visits Iconic 'Rocky' Statue in Philly, Flexin' for the Fans!

The world-famous "Rocky III" statue just got a major upgrade courtesy of the city of Philadelphia ... and the real-life Rocky wasn't about to miss the ceremony!!

Sylvester Stallone, who's in town filming "Creed 2," says he stopped by the bronzen Balboa earlier today to help unveil a plaque made for the statue 12 YEARS ago ... but got "misplaced" somehow (we blame Drago).

Joining Sly at the ceremony was Philly Mayor Jim Kenney ... and a pack of screaming "Rocky" fans!!

"I want to thank the Mayor Jim (Kenney) and his staff, the Philadelphia Police Department and of course the loyal fans that braved the cold. Keep punching, Philly," Stallone said on social media.

Remember, there were only TWO versions of the famous Rocky statue made for "Rocky III" -- and Sly has the other one back at his L.A. home ... which he's been showing off to some of his famous friends.