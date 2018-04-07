Donald Trump Fire at Trump Tower!!! At Least 1 Serious Injury

Fire at Trump Tower in NYC on 50th Floor

Breaking News

4:00 PM PT -- Trump may have spoke too soon, because FDNY's reporting the Trump Tower fire's now a 4-alarm, and there's been at least one serious injury to a civilian.

3:45 PM PT -- The Prez says the fire at Trump Tower is out, adding ... "Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Donald Trump's got another fire to deal with ... this time a literal one at his Trump Tower in NYC.

The famous skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan is ablaze -- reportedly on its 50th floor -- and witnesses say it started off looking small with just a little bit of smoke ... then doubled in seconds.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

The fire was initially labeled as a 2-alarm fire ... but has recently been upgraded to a 3-alarm fire by FDNY. There are currently no injuries reported.

Trump Tower serves at the headquarters for The Trump Organization, and many members of the President's family live there or have lived there.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire, but fire trucks are on the scene and cops have blocked off the streets surrounding the building.

Story developing ...