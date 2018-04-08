Rapper Flipp Dinero says Odell Beckham Made Me Viral, Now Do My Video!

Rapper To Odell Beckham Jr. You Made Me Viral ... NOW DO MY VIDEO!!!

Odell Beckham Jr. just got the offer of a lifetime. No, not a new contract from the NY Giants -- this is an offer for OBJ to do what he TRULY wants in life ... dance in a rap video.

TMZ Sports spoke with super hot new NY rapper Flipp Dinero -- the guy who Odell blew up last week when video of Beckham dancing to Dinero's song "Leave Me Alone" went viral.

Flipp told us he's still super turnt that Odell chose his song to get busy to, and when we asked if he wants Odell to appear in the video, he made it clear ... HE DOES.

"Hell yeah, I just want Odell to be there. Just because he showed love off GP, I'm showing love off GP, too."

BTW Odell danced to the song (we think) to send a message -- he just wants people to let him live his life ... but Flipp says the track isn't about that, it's about what most songs are about.

A woman.