Von Miller Parties on a Yacht in Miami Despite Hammerhead Shark Investigation

Von Miller Yacht Partying with Hotties in Miami ... Despite Shark Investigation

Von Miller clearly isn't fazed by an investigation into whether he illegally caught a hammerhead shark in Miami, 'cause he continues to party it up there ... in open waters.

The star Broncos linebacker was spotted in the Sunshine State again this weekend enjoying himself on a yacht with a ton of girls and a few pals in tow -- including 49ers rookie Adrian Colbert. Von even hopped on a jet ski with a chick at one point for a quick spin.

As you can see from the photos, Von doesn't seem to be the slightest bit concerned over the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission looking into whether he broke any laws a couple weeks ago in capturing and then releasing a wild hammerhead shark.

PETA flipped their lid over video and photos of the incident, claiming the crew had illegally caught and killed the animal. They ran their complaint all the way up the flagpole in Florida ... which is now officially under investigation.

Von and co. dropped the big fish back into the water when they were done posing with it, and one guy claimed it was swimming away. It's unclear though if the shark had, in fact, died. It appeared bloodied and somewhat lifeless while aboard their boat.