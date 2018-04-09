Chris Bosh Super Proud Of Dwyane Wade For Helping Parkland Kids

Chris Bosh Says He's Proud Of Dwyane Wade For Parkland Activism

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Bosh says his heart is full of pride because his friend Dwyane Wade did an awesome thing ... taking time out to brighten the lives of kids affected by the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High.

In case you missed it, Wade visited with the students back in March, taking pictures, laughing with them, and delivering a message of encouragement to the kids.

We got Bosh at LAX and asked what we thought of his old Miami running mate getting involved and showing love, and Bosh gushed like a proud bestie, then delivered a message of his own.

"That's what it's about man. He's a great dude, Florida's a great place and blessings that all the people get better soon and stay strong man."