Michael Cohen Says Truth is a Defense in Stormy Daniel's Defamation Lawsuit

Michael Cohen is firing back at Stormy Daniels with legal docs asking a judge to 86 her defamation lawsuit against him, citing the time-worn adage, "Truth is a defense."

Stormy is suing Cohen for the comment he made responding to her claim she had sex with Trump and Cohen paid her $130k as hush money. Stormy's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said the payment is proof of the sex act.

Cohen responded, "Just because something isn't true doesn't mean that it can't cause you harm or damage. I will always protect Mr. Trump."

Stormy claims Cohen's comment strongly implies she's a liar, and that's why she's suing him for defamation.

Cohen says in legal docs, Stormy repeatedly denied there was any sexual liaison before changing her tune. He says there's only one way to look at it ... she was either lying then or lying now.