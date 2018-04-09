Russell Westbrook Hit Up Miami Nightclub ... 1 AM on Game Day

Russell Westbrook Hit Up Miami Nightclub at 1 AM on Game Day

EXCLUSIVE

Russell Westbrook rolled into LIV nightclub in Miami at 1:30 AM on Monday morning ... hours before the OKC Thunder are set to play the Miami Heat.

So ... the question -- big deal or nah?

Some people think it's a problem when pro athletes party on game day (remember when Jason Kidd got pissed at the Bucks for hitting the strip club before losing to the last place Lakers?).

Others like Magic Johnson don't care as long as the players perform on the court or the field (he gave Yasiel Puig a party pass back in 2013).

The issue here ... it's a crucial time for the Thunder. They're currently 7th in the Western Conference, but haven't clinched a playoff berth yet.

Guessing this is how it'll play out -- beat the Heat and no one cares if he hit the club. Lose? Well, that could be a problem ...