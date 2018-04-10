'Bad Girls Club' Star Busty During Bust For Giving Oral Sex in Public

'Bad Girls Club' Star Nicky Vargas Topless During Arrest for Public Sex

"Bad Girls Club" star Nicole "Nicky" Vargas is living up to her show's name ... and at the same time giving a literal meaning to getting busted, and TMZ has the video to prove it.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Nicky was arrested last week in Cape Canaveral, Florida after cops say she was giving her boyfriend oral sex while topless and in PLAIN VIEW. We're told multiple people witnessed it because they were in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

And get this -- cops say a witness confronted them and told them to beat it. That's when things allegedly got violent ... with Nicky and her bf ripping the witness' shirt and punching him in the chest and the back of the head with a closed fist.

Cops also say when they arrived, Nicky ran before she was caught and arrested for unnatural and lascivious acts in public, battery and exposure of sexual organs. She's out on bail.