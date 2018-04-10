Conor McGregor Uses Family for Damage Control

Breaking News

Here's Conor McGregor trying to convince you he's a not a monster who savagely attacks innocent people ... he's just a family man doing the best for his kid.

You buyin' it?

Clearly aware that his image is in the garbage right now ... McGregor went to social media and posted a photo with his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and their 11-month-old son, Conor McGregor Jr.

Conor is calculating -- so don't think for a second there isn't a plan behind the posting ... he wants to convince you he's not the wild animal he appeared in the bus attack video.

You know ... this bus attack video -- where he threw a dolly at a UFC bus at Barclays Center, injuring Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg so badly they had to pull out of their fights.

Still think this is just a regular, innocent family photo?