Jared Fogle Insists He Can Sue Donald Trump for Prison Release

Jared Fogle isn't taking no for an answer when it comes to suing the Prez to get out of prison ... but we get the feeling he's going to hear it again very soon.

The former Subway spokesman and convicted child pornographer is at it again, filing new legal docs in his attempt to get released from federal prison. His last request was swiftly rejected for what the judge called a glaring error -- mentioning President Trump.

According to the new docs, Fogle believes it's within his Constitutional rights to add Trump's name as a respondent -- along with the prison warden -- because Attorney General Jeff Sessions has "failed to correct a clear error" in his imprisonment ... and Trump is Sessions' boss.

We broke the story ... a judge rejected Fogle's appeal due to his bizarre inclusion of Trump, but gave him 30 days to fix it.

Instead, Fogle's doubling down. Stay tuned for the judge's next rejection ... it probably won't take very long.