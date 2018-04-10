TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ronda Rousey Wrecked After WrestleMania 'Haven't Slept In 2 Days!'

4/10/2018 9:13 AM PDT

Ronda Rousey Wrecked After WrestleMania, 'Haven't Slept In 2 Days!'

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey gave everything she had in her impressive WrestleMania debut -- and now, she's so wiped out, she can barely stand up straight. 

The WWE superstar arrived to LAX early Tuesday morning -- where our photog was heaping praise for her insanely athletic and dominant performance against Steph McMahon and Triple H

Of course, Ronda also killed it on 'RAW' on Monday night -- putting Steph in another armbar. Two great performances, two nights in a row. 

"I tried my best," Ronda told us while noting she hasn't slept in 2 days.

"I don't even know my last name right now, I think."

Get some rest, Ronda ... you deserve it. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web