Tristan Thompson Alleged NYC Chick Posts Sex Tape

The woman claiming she spent the night with Tristan Thompson in NYC this weekend posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and a number of raunchy text messages allegedly with the NBA All-Star.
Tristan was seen in a video with the woman -- who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram -- Saturday night walking into a hotel. Stephanie took to her IG story Tuesday night to expose Thompson. Within her posts was a sex tape allegedly showing she and Tristan engaging in sexual intercourse. Neither of their faces is visible in the short clip.
Stephanie also included explicit text messages -- allegedly from Tristan -- one read, "If I was there I would grab u while u try to walk away from me than I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off and lay u down while I suck ya p**** and say sorry. Than I'll stick this long d*** in you slow but deep."
TMZ broke the story ... Thompson was seen making out, touching and motorboating two women on surveillance from a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. in October.
He and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a daughter together in the coming days.
Khloe has remained silent.