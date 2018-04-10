Tristan Thompson Alleged NYC Chick Posts Sex Tape

Tristan Thompson Alleged NYC Hookup Chick Posts Sex Tape

The woman claiming she spent the night with Tristan Thompson in NYC this weekend posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and a number of raunchy text messages allegedly with the NBA All-Star.

Tristan was seen in a video with the woman -- who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram -- Saturday night walking into a hotel. Stephanie took to her IG story Tuesday night to expose Thompson. Within her posts was a sex tape allegedly showing she and Tristan engaging in sexual intercourse. Neither of their faces is visible in the short clip.

Stephanie also included explicit text messages -- allegedly from Tristan -- one read, "If I was there I would grab u while u try to walk away from me than I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off and lay u down while I suck ya p**** and say sorry. Than I'll stick this long d*** in you slow but deep."

TMZ broke the story ... Thompson was seen making out, touching and motorboating two women on surveillance from a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. in October.

He and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a daughter together in the coming days.

Khloe has remained silent.