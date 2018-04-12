Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Jetting Back from Cleveland

Kim & Kourtney Peace Out! Mission Khloe Accomplished

Part of Khloe Kardashian's backup team is pulling outta town, now that she's successfully birthed her baby girl.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian boarded their private jet Thursday afternoon in Cleveland, heading back to Los Angeles. The sisters, along with Kris Jenner and Khloe's pal, Malika Haqq all jetted to the expectant mom's side on Wednesday.

They weren't there just for the birth, but to support her through Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Despite the videos of him making out, motorboating and hanging at his hotel with multiple other women -- Tristan was in the delivery room.

Kourt and Kim must be satisfied Khloe's gonna be alright, since they're now L.A.-bound.