TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

U.S. Pro Boxer Rocks Trump Wall-Themed Shorts ... Gets Crushed by Mexican

4/13/2018 8:49 AM PDT

U.S. Boxer Rocks Trump Border Wall Shorts, Gets Crushed By Mexican Opponent

Breaking News

An American pro boxer literally wore Trump's border wall on his shorts in a fight -- then proceeded to get the LIVING CRAP BEAT OUTTA HIM by his Mexican opponent!! 

Rod Salka was trying to make a political statement Thursday night vs. Francisco Vargas during Golden Boy's ESPN event ... steppin' into the ring with brick-patterned trunks in red, white and blue, with his waistband reading -- "America 1st."

Yeah ... Francisco wasn't having that. "El Bandido" BATTERED the 35-year-old Pennsylvanian over the next 6 rounds -- leaving him bloody and bruised before Salka's corner threw in the towel between rounds. 

Guessing POTUS ain't too happy about his wall getting torn down on national TV.

But, we're pretty sure we know one guy who didn't mind.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web