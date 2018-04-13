U.S. Boxer Rocks Trump Border Wall Shorts, Gets Crushed By Mexican Opponent

U.S. Pro Boxer Rocks Trump Wall-Themed Shorts ... Gets Crushed by Mexican

An American pro boxer literally wore Trump's border wall on his shorts in a fight -- then proceeded to get the LIVING CRAP BEAT OUTTA HIM by his Mexican opponent!!

Rod Salka was trying to make a political statement Thursday night vs. Francisco Vargas during Golden Boy's ESPN event ... steppin' into the ring with brick-patterned trunks in red, white and blue, with his waistband reading -- "America 1st."

Rod Salka wore “America 1st” and a wall pattern on his trunks against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas, and ended up getting his ass kicked #boxing pic.twitter.com/CmNfIeU6X1 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 13, 2018

Yeah ... Francisco wasn't having that. "El Bandido" BATTERED the 35-year-old Pennsylvanian over the next 6 rounds -- leaving him bloody and bruised before Salka's corner threw in the towel between rounds.

Guessing POTUS ain't too happy about his wall getting torn down on national TV.

But, we're pretty sure we know one guy who didn't mind.