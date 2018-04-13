The Game I'm Getting Cashed ... With My Own Line Of Vape Pens

The Game Locks Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Vape Company

EXCLUSIVE

The Game's been dabbling in the cannabis biz for a few years now, but he's about to get people even more lit with his own line of vape pens ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper's teaming with LINX Vapor to make the gear, which they're calling LINX x TREES by Game. He already has a brand of cannabis called TREES ... so, pretty easy to follow the name choices. Even if you're high.

Game's scoring $3.5 million for a 3-year licensing deal. And we're told he's projected to make another $15 to $20 mil over that period because he has a 10-percent stake in company profits.

He's also invested in and made a bundle off a SoCal dispensary. So, to be blunt ... Game's winning!