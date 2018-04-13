Trey Songz Hits Club With Tory Lanez After Felony Assault Charge Dropped

Trey Songz Clubbin' With Tory Lanez After Felony Charges Dropped

Trey Songz looked like a guy who had a load taken off his shoulders during Tory Lanez's club gig in Miami, and truth be told he has.

Songz hit STORY Nightclub where Lanez was performing Thursday night, less than a week after his felony assault charge for hitting a woman at a Hollywood party was rejected by the L.A. DA's office.

He's not off the hook completely yet ... his case is still being reviewed by the L.A. City Attorney who will decide whether or not to charge Songz with a lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

As we previously reported ... Songz is accused of assaulting Andrea Buera after he caught her talking to another man at the party. Buera alleges she got a concussion from the altercation. He's denied the charges.