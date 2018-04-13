Conor McGregor Will Get Wrecked By Khabib ... Says Tyron Woodley

Conor McGregor is on a collision course to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov -- and it ain't gonna end well for the Irishman ... so says Tyron Woodley.

"If they fought 100 times, i think Khabib would win 99," Woodley said on "The Hollywood Beatdown."

"Conor would not be able to stop him from doing what he does."

Woodley essentially believes the publicity from the bus attack will only draw more interest in a Conor vs. Khabib fight somewhere down the road ... so, don't be surprised if they square off eventually.

There's more ... Woodley also tells us if he's scared to train Floyd Mayweather after someone ambushed the boxer's entourage Monday and opened fire.

He's also weighing in on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and punching himself in the face for his freestyle performance on "The Breakfast Club."

