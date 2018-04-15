The Weeknd at Coachella Another Year, Another Bieber Ex ... Eskimo Bros. Pt 2?

The Weeknd Shows Off PDA with Bieber's Ex, Chantel Jeffries, at Coachella

EXCLUSIVE

The Weeknd appears to be swooping in on more of Justin Bieber's leftovers at Coachella -- this time getting cozy with Chantel Jeffries.

Abel was spotted Saturday night at Day 2 of the festival with his arm around Chantel, as they strolled around the closed-off VIP area ... drinks in hand, and all smiles. They were also seen hugging at one point, and she even leaned her head on his shoulder.

We've been down this road before -- as you might recall, Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for the better part of 2017, and they had themselves a PDA-filled Coachella last spring as well.

Old habits die hard for Abel, it seems. Hopefully Chantel calls out his name correctly if this transpires into anything more ... it can be confusing with all the swapping going on.