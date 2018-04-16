Tekashi69 Adrien Broner Is a 'P***y' Responds to Violent Threat

Tekashi69 Responds to Adrien Broner's Violent Threat, Calls Him a 'P***y'

Tekashi69 ain't backin' down after Adrien Broner said he'd "pull up" on the rapper ... daring the boxing star to come see him when he touches down in Brooklyn.

Broner says 6ix9ine started the beef by calling him a "clown" over Instagram -- which set A.B. off.

"Ey 6ix9ine, don’t be commenting no f*ck sh*t under my pictures, boy. Talkin’ bout clown, n**ga ... I’m about to pull up on you, n**ga," Broner said.

"I ain’t one of these rap n**gas you be trollin’ with n**ga, quit playin’ with me, n**ga."

As soon as Tekashi got wind of his call-out, he clapped back -- calling A.B. a "P***Y" and saying he would bet AT LEAST $100K on him losing to Jessie Vargas this Saturday at Barclays Center.

"CHECK IN WHEN YOU GET TO BROOKLYN TOO. KING OF MY CITY," he added.

Can't say we're too surprised 6ix9ine's steppin' to a trained killer ... remember his crazy brawl at LAX?!

Real talk, though -- hope these guys can squash it before things escalate. Broner's got a hell of a rap sheet, too.