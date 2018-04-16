DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Becoming His Own Brand Name

DJ Khaled's Son Asahd My Name Is Gonna Be On Everything!

DJ Khaled's 18-month-old son, Asahd, is gonna be throwing down stacks for mini cars with his name on 'em before he learns how to sign his name ... if all goes as planned.

Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, filed to trademark Asahd's name on just about everything imaginable ... keychains, perfumes, cosmetics, clothing (i.e. jogging suits), linens, video games and jewelry ... you name it.

They also want the right to slap his name on a bunch of kid's stuff including strollers, pacifiers, children's books, bibs, dried fruit snacks, teething rings, and yep ... mini kid cars!

Nicole had to sign on the dotted line of the docs on account of, y'know ... Asahd not writing yet.

The kid's already collaborated with Jordan Brand ... so launching his own brand should be a walk in the park. As they say ... start 'em young.