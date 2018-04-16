Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Still One Big Happy Family Amid Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett aren't doing "split weekends with the kids" like most divorcing couples, and they're style seems to support what Hank told TMZ -- that there's still a chance.
The estranged couple spent Sunday on the sidelines of daughter Alijah's soccer game, with their son, Hank Jr., in tow, too. It's the second weekend in a row they've spent together since she filed for divorce. They're clearly making their kids the priority, but there's more to this than just good co-parenting.
Hank told us on Friday his door is always open for Kendra, and made it sound like reconciliation is a strong possibility ... at some point.
If they can still pile into the family SUV together and do kids' soccer together ... anything's possible, right?